Dr. Leonard Pace, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leonard Pace, MD
Dr. Leonard Pace, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Pace works at
Dr. Pace's Office Locations
Leonard A Pace MD PC8119 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 259-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I can't thank Dr. Pace and his team for getting me such a quick appointment during my time of need. He spent an hour with me listening and called another doctor while I was there to figure out together the best treatment!! It's only 2 weeks and I almost feel as if I can go running! I truly can't thank Dr. Pace enough! TRULY an AMAZING doctor!!
About Dr. Leonard Pace, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1639110620
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pace accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pace works at
Dr. Pace has seen patients for Headache, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pace.
