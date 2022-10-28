Dr. Leonard Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Perez, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Perez, MD
Dr. Leonard Perez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Perez's Office Locations
Kern Women's Health Group2005 17th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 322-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Perez for many years. When I went in this last time there is a sign saying I can pay $1 for a mask or reschedule my appointment that takes three months to get. They use their texting system to remind me of the appointment it would be nice to also warn of this incredible markup. I can't believe they are making money from their patients this way. Masks are not required anywhere else but doctors I don't think it's unthinkable that someone might forget. Remind people please!!!!
About Dr. Leonard Perez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kern Med Center
- Kern Medical Center
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- California State University, Fresno
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Cervicitis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.