Overview of Dr. Leonard Renfer III, MD

Dr. Leonard Renfer III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Natividad Medical Center and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Renfer III works at R. Brickley Sweet M D Leonard G. Renfer M D Dan M. Milanesa M D in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.