Dr. Leonard Rich, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Rich, MD
Dr. Leonard Rich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.
Dr. Rich's Office Locations
Vision Partners601 Providence Park Dr E, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 650-2020
- 2 27961 US Highway 98 Ste 11, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 928-1941
William E Barial MD PA578 Stanton Rd, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 650-2010
Ascension Providence6801 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 650-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rich and his staff are so good that I would travel extra distance to have them examine my vision. My wife and I have been extremely satisfied with their professionalism, care, and attention each and every time we have been for a check-up. It would be unfair to ask for any improvement considering all of our experiences. Dr Rich and his staff are the best in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.
About Dr. Leonard Rich, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1295708402
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
