See All Psychiatrists in Des Moines, IA
Dr. Leonard Richards, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Leonard Richards, DO

Psychiatry
3.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Des Moines, IA
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leonard Richards, DO

Dr. Leonard Richards, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Dr. Richards works at Penn Mental Health Services in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Richards' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Iowa Health Physicians
    1301 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 408, Des Moines, IA 50316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 263-5000
  2. 2
    Unitypoint Health-iowa Lutheran Hospital
    700 E University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 263-5179
  3. 3
    Unitypoint Clinic Behavioral Health Urgent Care - Des Moines
    1250 E 9TH ST, Des Moines, IA 50316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 263-2632

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Suicidal Ideation
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Anxiety
Suicidal Ideation
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Richards?

    Jul 27, 2017
    Although a lot of Dr. Richards patients see him in a very negative way because he is direct and lets you know how it is going to work. We have always gotten along. Find myself defending him to other patients. I believe he trusts me to be honest with him. Even though I have done some stupid things he didn't judge me for it. I trust him thoroughly. He is a good psychiatrist and explains things very well, he lets me be in on the decision of what med to use. Others don't do that.
    Urbandale, IA — Jul 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leonard Richards, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leonard Richards, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Richards to family and friends

    Dr. Richards' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Richards

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leonard Richards, DO.

    About Dr. Leonard Richards, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548249311
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richards works at Penn Mental Health Services in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Richards’s profile.

    Dr. Richards has seen patients for Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leonard Richards, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.