Overview

Dr. Leonard Ridilla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Haddonfield, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Ridilla works at Jefferson Health in Haddonfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

