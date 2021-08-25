Dr. Leonard Roudner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roudner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Roudner, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Roudner, MD
Dr. Leonard Roudner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Melbourne / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Roudner works at
Dr. Roudner's Office Locations
-
1
Tal T Roudner MD FACS550 Biltmore Way Ste 890, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 444-8585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roudner?
Dr Roudner is the absolute best! My mother and grandmother both had their breast augmentations with Dr Roudner and insisted I only see Dr Roudner after they had great results. My friends gave me other doctor recommendations, so I was hesitant to listen to my family. After many consultations, I chose Dr Roudner. I live in Jupiter, so my drive to his office was quite long but worth every minute! Multiple times I was over 20-30 mins late due to traffic & his office was extremely accommodating. I never waited more than 10 minutes to see Dr Roudner. His staff made me feel very comfortable throughout the entire process. Dr Rounder gave me exactly what I wanted! I couldn't recommend him more!
About Dr. Leonard Roudner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790993525
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U/Cook Co Hosp
- University of Melbourne / Faculty of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roudner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roudner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roudner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roudner works at
Dr. Roudner speaks Spanish.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Roudner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roudner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roudner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roudner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.