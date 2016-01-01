Dr. Sahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Sahn, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Sahn, MD
Dr. Leonard Sahn, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Dr. Sahn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sahn's Office Locations
-
1
Leonard Sahn M.d. P.c.29355 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 355-1300
- 2 49197 Wixom Tech Dr Ste B, Wixom, MI 48393 Directions (248) 973-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sahn?
About Dr. Leonard Sahn, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1316944275
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahn works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.