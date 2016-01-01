See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Southfield, MI
Dr. Leonard Sahn, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.0 (9)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leonard Sahn, MD

Dr. Leonard Sahn, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Dr. Sahn works at HARDAWAY MICHELLE MD OFFICE in Southfield, MI with other offices in Wixom, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sahn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leonard Sahn M.d. P.c.
    29355 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 355-1300
  2. 2
    49197 Wixom Tech Dr Ste B, Wixom, MI 48393 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 973-3660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Ataxia

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Leonard Sahn, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316944275
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

