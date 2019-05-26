Dr. Leonard Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Sanders, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Sanders, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Locations
Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula2 Upper Ragsdale Dr, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 333-3040
Peninsula Primary Care/Montage Health2930 2nd Ave Ste 200, Marina, CA 93933 Directions (831) 582-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Health Alliance
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care and he is wholistic. Explains his philosophy and deductive reasoning as he decides on the best course of action.
About Dr. Leonard Sanders, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- U Colo Med Ctr
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University of California at Davis
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteopenia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanders speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
