Dr. Leonard Slazinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Slazinski, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Leonard Slazinski MD2001 Siesta Dr Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-5582
Leonard Slazinski MD PA2426 S Tamiami Trl Ste 204, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-5582
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a melanoma & a basal cell removed with hardly detectable scarring. I am very pleased with the results. I found both he & his staff to be very caring, skillful and informative. I had a thoroughly positive experience and will definitely continue with them.
About Dr. Leonard Slazinski, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1942368915
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Reg Healthcare Sys
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
