Dr. Leonard Slazinski, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (10)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Leonard Slazinski, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Slazinski works at Leonard Slazinski MD in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leonard Slazinski MD
    2001 Siesta Dr Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34239 (941) 365-5582
  2. 2
    Leonard Slazinski MD PA
    2426 S Tamiami Trl Ste 204, Sarasota, FL 34239 (941) 365-5582

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Allergic Reaction
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Poison Ivy Poisoning
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Restylane® Injections
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Infections
Spider Veins
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Pekin Insurance
    • POMCO Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 25, 2017
    I had a melanoma & a basal cell removed with hardly detectable scarring. I am very pleased with the results. I found both he & his staff to be very caring, skillful and informative. I had a thoroughly positive experience and will definitely continue with them.
    Diane Suczewski in Sarasota, FL — Mar 25, 2017
    About Dr. Leonard Slazinski, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1942368915
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Orlando Reg Healthcare Sys
    Internship
    Orlando Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Slazinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Slazinski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slazinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Slazinski works at Leonard Slazinski MD in Sarasota, FL.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Slazinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slazinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slazinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

