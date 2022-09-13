Overview of Dr. Leonard Sole, MD

Dr. Leonard Sole, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sole works at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa, TN with other offices in Belpre, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.