Dr. Sole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Sole, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Sole, MD
Dr. Leonard Sole, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sole works at
Dr. Sole's Office Locations
Etmg266 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 980-5230Tuesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pm
Intervential Spine and Joint407 Main St Ste 2, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions (740) 423-3082
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was Leary after reading reviews but he was caring and listened. Sadly he is moving so I will be switched over to another one of his partners.
About Dr. Leonard Sole, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1679575252
Education & Certifications
- Wva Univ
- Marshall Univ
- Marshall U, School of Medicine
