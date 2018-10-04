See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Leonard Tachmes, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (34)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Leonard Tachmes, MD

Dr. Leonard Tachmes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Meml Sloan-Kettering

Dr. Tachmes works at Leonard Tachmes MD PA in New York, NY with other offices in Miami, FL and Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tachmes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Park 71 Plastic Surgery
    114 E 71st St Ste 1W, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 603-9074
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Leonard Tachmes MD PA
    3659 S Miami Ave Ste 5003, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 603-9074
  3. 3
    leonard tachmes, M.D.
    1410 20th St Ste 201, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 603-9074
  4. 4
    Miami Beach Plastic Surgery Center and Medspa LLC
    1674 Meridian Ave Ste 204, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 04, 2018
    I love the results of my surgery.. Thanks to Dr Tachmes and his friendly and caring staff.. i would definitely recommend him to anyone.
    Tracey w in St pete — Oct 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leonard Tachmes, MD
    About Dr. Leonard Tachmes, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1639299241
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan-Kettering
    • University of Chicago
    • Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Tachmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tachmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tachmes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tachmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Tachmes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tachmes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tachmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tachmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

