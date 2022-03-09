Overview

Dr. Leonard Tamburro, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Tamburro works at Mercy Primary Care Portage in North Canton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.