Dr. Leonard Thaler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Thaler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Thaler works at
Locations
Aventura Endocrine Associates PA2801 NE 213th St Ste 1015, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 937-3000Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been on a lot of steroid since Covid in January. My pulmonologist was worried that my adrenals were being affected since I was having a lot of side effects. I was promptly given an appointment within days of calling. Dr. Thaler spent a lot of time explaining how adrenals and steroids interact, how I should taper my steroids to wake up my adrenals, what my blood work says, and communicating with my other doctors. He was very reassuring and I left feeling empowered with knowledge. When I had more problems from steroids and my other doctors had no time available for me, his office fit me in very quickly and once again, he reviewed all details with me and reassured me I would be better soon. What he predicted was accurate. I feel very confident in his hands. He is very smart, patient, and kind. One cannot ask for more in a doctor.
About Dr. Leonard Thaler, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1538187166
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cornell
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thaler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thaler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.