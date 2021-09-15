See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Medina, OH
Dr. Leonard Torok, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (189)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Leonard Torok, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Medina, OH. They completed their residency with Akron City Hospital

Dr. Torok works at Trillium Creek Dermatology Surgery Center in Medina, OH with other offices in Wadsworth, OH, Wooster, OH and Brunswick, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Boil and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center
    5783 Wooster Pike, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 725-0569
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center
    300 Weatherstone Dr Ste 106, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 725-0569
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center
    128 E Milltown Rd Ste 208, Wooster, OH 44691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 725-0569
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center
    2865 Center Rd Ste 5, Brunswick, OH 44212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 725-0569
  5. 5
    Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center
    5779 Wooster Pike, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 721-9990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Boil
Intertrigo
Dermatitis
Boil
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Plaque Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Viral Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • POMCO Group
    • SummaCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 189 ratings
    Patient Ratings (189)
    5 Star
    (181)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 15, 2021
    Excellent experience top to bottom.
    — Sep 15, 2021
    About Dr. Leonard Torok, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215088562
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Akron City Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Torok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torok has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torok has seen patients for Dermatitis, Boil and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    189 patients have reviewed Dr. Torok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

