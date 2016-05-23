See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Leonard Weather Jr, MD

Gynecology
2.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leonard Weather Jr, MD

Dr. Leonard Weather Jr, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Weather Jr works at Leonard Weather MD in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weather Jr's Office Locations

    Omni Fertility and Laser Institute
    2120 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste C, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 671-5320

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginosis Screening
STD Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
STD Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test

Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 23, 2016
    After 12 years of problems that no doctor would definitively diagnose, Dr. Weather saw through to the root of the problem. After tests confirmed, surgery was scheduled immediately. He is an experienced physician, with more than one specialty. He cares, and so does his staff. If no one will help you with PCOS, Endometriosis, or infertility problems--please go and see Dr. Weather.
    New Llano, TX — May 23, 2016
    About Dr. Leonard Weather Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417015439
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Weather Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weather Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weather Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weather Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weather Jr works at Leonard Weather MD in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Weather Jr’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Weather Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weather Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weather Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weather Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

