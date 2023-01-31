Overview

Dr. Leonard Weinstock, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Weinstock works at Specialists In Gastroenterology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.