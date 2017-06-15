Dr. Leonard Zuckerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuckerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Zuckerman, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Zuckerman, MD
Dr. Leonard Zuckerman, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Zuckerman's Office Locations
Lansing Institute of Urology PC1625 Ramblewood Dr, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 324-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zuckerman has treated me several times over the years. He's knowledgeable, considerate, caring, kind. I have no trouble referring friends and family to him.
About Dr. Leonard Zuckerman, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Zuckerman has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuckerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuckerman.
