Overview of Dr. Leonard Zuckerman, MD

Dr. Leonard Zuckerman, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Zuckerman works at Lansing Institute of Urology PC in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.