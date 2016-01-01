Dr. Leonardo Alonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonardo Alonso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leonardo Alonso, MD
Dr. Leonardo Alonso, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine.
Dr. Alonso works at
Dr. Alonso's Office Locations
Alonso & Alonso MD PA719 NW 13th Ave, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 547-2011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leonardo Alonso, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588620470
Education & Certifications
- University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alonso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alonso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alonso works at
Dr. Alonso has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alonso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alonso speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alonso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonso.
