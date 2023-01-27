Dr. Leonardo Cavinatto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavinatto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonardo Cavinatto, MD
Dr. Leonardo Cavinatto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI.
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-3140MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Beverly Hills17877 W 14 Mile Rd, Beverly Hills, MI 48025 Directions (248) 644-3920
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
My first encounter with Dr. Cavinatto and the professional staff at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons-Beverly Hills was an outstanding experience that left me feeling that I was in good hands. I was taken to an exam room at my appointment time and after a few x-rays, Dr. Cavinatto and my wife & I reviewed my knee images and had a thorough, candid discussion of my options and what to expect from knee surgery. I left with all the information I need to discuss the proposed procedures with my primary care physician and medical insurance providers, along with orders for pre-surgical diagnostic testing and tentative dates for surgery and post-op followup.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1528413978
Dr. Cavinatto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavinatto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavinatto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavinatto speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
