Dr. Leonardo Cavinatto, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leonardo Cavinatto, MD

Dr. Leonardo Cavinatto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. 

Dr. Cavinatto works at BEAUMONT HEALTH HOSPITAL in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Beverly Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cavinatto's Office Locations

    Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
    3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 (248) 551-3140
    Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Beverly Hills
    17877 W 14 Mile Rd, Beverly Hills, MI 48025 (248) 644-3920

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 27, 2023
    My first encounter with Dr. Cavinatto and the professional staff at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons-Beverly Hills was an outstanding experience that left me feeling that I was in good hands. I was taken to an exam room at my appointment time and after a few x-rays, Dr. Cavinatto and my wife & I reviewed my knee images and had a thorough, candid discussion of my options and what to expect from knee surgery. I left with all the information I need to discuss the proposed procedures with my primary care physician and medical insurance providers, along with orders for pre-surgical diagnostic testing and tentative dates for surgery and post-op followup.
    John F — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Leonardo Cavinatto, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1528413978
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonardo Cavinatto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavinatto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cavinatto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cavinatto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavinatto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavinatto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavinatto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavinatto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

