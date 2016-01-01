Overview

Dr. Leonardo Cortez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Kona Community Hospital.



Dr. Cortez works at KUROZAWA, DARYL H MD in Kailua Kona, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.