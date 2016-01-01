Dr. Leonardo Cortez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonardo Cortez, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonardo Cortez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Kona Community Hospital.
Locations
Leo A. Cortez M.d. Inc.76-6225 Kuakini Hwy Ste A107, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 326-1944
Hospital Affiliations
- Kona Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leonardo Cortez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cortez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cortez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cortez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortez.
