Dr. Leonardo Dacanay, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonardo Dacanay, MD
Dr. Leonardo Dacanay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Dacanay's Office Locations
Bellevue Eye Medical Center Inc.1936 University Ave Ste 112, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 488-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have Glaucoma and my eye pressure is 20 over 20. I had laser surgery in June, and after one month, my eye pressure is down to 15 for both eyes! This is really good, and the Dr. Dancanay is a very nice person! My mom usually goes to another Doctor in a different office, but I am so happy with Dr. Dacanay's services that I switched her over. Now she is a patient in the same office as me. Glaucoma runs in my family, my mom has it too, so I am very happy to have found a doctor who I can trust and believe in his performances. He predicts that the pressure will continually decrease, and I am optimistic with the results. Thank you Dr. Dacanay!
About Dr. Leonardo Dacanay, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dacanay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dacanay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dacanay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dacanay has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dacanay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dacanay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dacanay.
