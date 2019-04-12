See All General Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Leonardo Espinel Jr, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (37)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leonardo Espinel Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta Health.

Dr. Espinel Jr works at Inova Vascular and Vein Center in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Dulles, VA and Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    General Surgery
    3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 406, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-8640
    Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Fairfax
    13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-8640
    Stone Springs Surgical Associates, Dulles VA
    24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 345, Dulles, VA 20166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-8640
    Inova Virginia Surgery Associates
    1800 Town Center Dr Ste 216, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-8640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fissure
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Anal Fissure
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas

Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 12, 2019
    I am an RN and I also have been having regular Colonoscopy for years due to a family history of colon cancer. Dr Espinel is the best doctor I have ever been to. He has done thousands of colonoscopies and is extremely competent. If I could give him ten stars I would! He listened to my family history intently and asked good questions. He’s also got a great sense of humor as well aa good listener, puts a patient at ease. I can’t recommend him highly enough! Wonderful A+++ doctor!
    Nancy Y. in VA — Apr 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leonardo Espinel Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871555995
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ochsner Med Foundation New Orleans
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University of New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonardo Espinel Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinel Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Espinel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Espinel Jr has seen patients for Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinel Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinel Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinel Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinel Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

