Dr. Leonardo Garcia-Mendez, MD

Sleep Medicine
1.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leonardo Garcia-Mendez, MD

Dr. Leonardo Garcia-Mendez, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.

Dr. Garcia-Mendez works at HCA HOUSTON HEALTHCARE CLEAR LAKE in McAllen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garcia-Mendez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leonardo Garcia M.d. PA
    2010 S Cynthia St Ste 106, McAllen, TX 78503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Constipation
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Essential Tremor
Febrile Convulsion
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Separation Anxiety
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Walking
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dr. Leonardo Garcia-Mendez, MD
    About Dr. Leonardo Garcia-Mendez, MD

    Sleep Medicine
    55 years of experience
    English
    1083799001
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonardo Garcia-Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia-Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia-Mendez works at HCA HOUSTON HEALTHCARE CLEAR LAKE in McAllen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Garcia-Mendez’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Mendez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia-Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia-Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

