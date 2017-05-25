Overview

Dr. Leonardo Garduno, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Garduno works at All For Health in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.