Dr. Leonardo Henriquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henriquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonardo Henriquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leonardo Henriquez, MD
Dr. Leonardo Henriquez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Henriquez works at
Dr. Henriquez's Office Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - General Surgery - Galloway7500 SW 87th Ave Ste 202, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 351-8130
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henriquez?
Excellent; trustfull; caring; calm; explained very well ; listening ; responsible; respectfully; a real Gentleman and awesome Doctor;
About Dr. Leonardo Henriquez, MD
- General Surgery
- English, French
- 1699781914
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henriquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henriquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henriquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henriquez works at
Dr. Henriquez has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henriquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henriquez speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Henriquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henriquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henriquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henriquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.