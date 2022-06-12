Overview of Dr. Leonardo Henriquez, MD

Dr. Leonardo Henriquez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL.



Dr. Henriquez works at Gastro Health - General Surgery - Galloway in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.