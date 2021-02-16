Dr. Leonardo Kapural, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapural is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonardo Kapural, MD
Dr. Leonardo Kapural, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Carolinas Pain Institute P.A.145 Kimel Park Dr Ste 330, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Kapural is a great, knowledgeable doctor. If he comes across a little conceited then so be it. He deserves it. Look at his credentials. Anyway he was not like that towards more at all. I thought he was very nice and listened attentively. I know he helped me!
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1447355029
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Kapural accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapural has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapural has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapural on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapural speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapural. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapural.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapural, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapural appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.