Dr. Leonardo Liberman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University De Buenos Aires Faculty De Med Buenos Aires Argentina and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Liberman works at ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern, Ventricular Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.