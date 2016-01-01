See All Pediatric Cardiologists in White Plains, NY
Dr. Leonardo Liberman, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leonardo Liberman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University De Buenos Aires Faculty De Med Buenos Aires Argentina and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Liberman works at ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern, Ventricular Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway
    15 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Ventricular Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Ventricular Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Temporary Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    About Dr. Leonardo Liberman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962480319
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Monmouth Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University De Buenos Aires Faculty De Med Buenos Aires Argentina
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonardo Liberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liberman works at ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Liberman’s profile.

    Dr. Liberman has seen patients for Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern, Ventricular Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Liberman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liberman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

