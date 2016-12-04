See All Vascular Neurologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Leonardo Morantes Gomez, MD

Vascular Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leonardo Morantes Gomez, MD

Dr. Leonardo Morantes Gomez, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.

Dr. Morantes Gomez works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Morantes Gomez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
ImPACT Testing
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2016
    Dec 04, 2016
Saw Dr. Moranres in ER due to potential TIA. He happened to be by due to another stroke victim that morning. Excellent feedback to my condition and took great time to check me out. Genuinely seemed to care and called me at home that night to check on progress. Truly an exceptional Physician in my experience. Highly recommended.
    Ted Marshall in Charleston SC — Dec 04, 2016
    About Dr. Leonardo Morantes Gomez, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821317637
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonardo Morantes Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morantes Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morantes Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morantes Gomez works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Morantes Gomez’s profile.

