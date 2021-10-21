Dr. Leonardo Rodriguez-Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonardo Rodriguez-Cruz, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonardo Rodriguez-Cruz, MD
Dr. Leonardo Rodriguez-Cruz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz's Office Locations
Neurosurgery & Spine Consultnts9314 Park West Blvd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 694-0577
Hospital Affiliations
- Cumberland Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Rodriquez-CRUZ week for a consultation. He is a fantastic communicator, very smart, answered all of my questions, spent a good deal of time with me. He even successfully made a difficult referral which I needed. (I don’t know about his surgical skills.) I felt he was one of the sharpest doctors I have ever seen.
About Dr. Leonardo Rodriguez-Cruz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz.
