Overview of Dr. Leonardo Serfino Jr, MD

Dr. Leonardo Serfino Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MASSAGE ARTSSCIENCES CENTER OF PHILADELPHIA and is affiliated with Benson Hospital, Canyon Vista Medical Center and Copper Queen Community Hospital.



Dr. Serfino Jr works at Regent Physicians of Arizona, PLLC, Sierra Vista, AZ in Sierra Vista, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.