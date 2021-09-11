Overview of Dr. Leonel Hunt, MD

Dr. Leonel Hunt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Hunt works at Leonel A Hunt in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.