Dr. Leonel Hunt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leonel Hunt, MD
Dr. Leonel Hunt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Hunt's Office Locations
Perri and Siddique Spine Surgery Inc.444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-4566
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9834Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
It was flawless. Very organized, highly professional And friendly.
About Dr. Leonel Hunt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
