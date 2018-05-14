Overview

Dr. Leonel Tano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from RHEINISCHE FRIEDRICH-WILHELMS-UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Tano works at West Kirk Medical Practice in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.