Overview of Dr. Leonid Ayzenberg, MD

Dr. Leonid Ayzenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Weiss Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ayzenberg works at Eye Clinic in Chicago, IL with other offices in Wheeling, IL and Mount Prospect, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.