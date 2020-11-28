See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Leonid Ayzenberg, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leonid Ayzenberg, MD

Dr. Leonid Ayzenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ayzenberg works at Eye Clinic in Chicago, IL with other offices in Wheeling, IL and Mount Prospect, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ayzenberg's Office Locations

    Eye Clinic
    2922 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 537-6800
    Eye Clinic Optical Boutique
    81 S Milwaukee Ave Ste B, Wheeling, IL 60090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 537-6800
    Eye Clinic Optical Boutique
    303 E Rand Rd, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 537-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Weiss Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Retinopathy
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blindness
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Headache
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Vision Screening
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Anterior Scleritis
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Eye Disease
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Disease
Eye Infections
Eye Procedure
Eye Test
Eyelid Growth
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
YAG Laser Capsulotomy
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leonid Ayzenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164519526
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook Co Hosp
    Internship
    • Cook County Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonid Ayzenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayzenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayzenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayzenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayzenberg has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayzenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayzenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayzenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayzenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayzenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

