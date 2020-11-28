Dr. Leonid Ayzenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayzenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Ayzenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonid Ayzenberg, MD
Dr. Leonid Ayzenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ayzenberg's Office Locations
1
Eye Clinic2922 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659 Directions (847) 537-6800
2
Eye Clinic Optical Boutique81 S Milwaukee Ave Ste B, Wheeling, IL 60090 Directions (847) 537-6800
3
Eye Clinic Optical Boutique303 E Rand Rd, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 537-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I did a lot of research and read all reviews I could find about this doctor. And I met him twice in person. I did see a few reviews from unhappy patients but none of those regarded his expertise, knowledge, skills or experience. They were all from crybabies complaining that he didn't hold their hand and made pleasant small talk. The fact is - he may not be a champion of people skills but he is very focused and efficient. He doesn't waste time on small talk but he gets the job done. If you focus on his accomplishments and history you will find out he is an expert with tons of experience. So if you need someone to pamper you - go somewhere else. But if you want a great doctor who will fix your eyes - you cannot be in better hands.
About Dr. Leonid Ayzenberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1164519526
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook County Hospital
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
