Overview

Dr. Leonid Basovich, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Basovich works at Leonid Basovich, DO Inc. in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.