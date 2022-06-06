Overview of Dr. Leonid Blyumin, DPM

Dr. Leonid Blyumin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Weiss Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Blyumin works at Blyumin Foot & Ankle Clinic in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.