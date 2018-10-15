See All General Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Leonid Chernobelsky, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (12)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leonid Chernobelsky, MD

Dr. Leonid Chernobelsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Latvia U Med Fac, Riga and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Chernobelsky works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Wound Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chernobelsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Advanced Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery PC
    150 Brighton 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 616-1622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Wound Repair
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Wound Repair
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 15, 2018
    he is most professional doctors I ever met,he helps me twice,in2 seriously problem ,he is the best my name Arkady
    Arkady Nabatov in Brooklyn, NY — Oct 15, 2018
    About Dr. Leonid Chernobelsky, MD

    General Surgery
    37 years of experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1104955491
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center|Nassau University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Latvia U Med Fac, Riga
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chernobelsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chernobelsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chernobelsky works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chernobelsky’s profile.

    Dr. Chernobelsky has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Wound Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chernobelsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chernobelsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chernobelsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chernobelsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chernobelsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

