Overview of Dr. Leonid Chernobelsky, MD

Dr. Leonid Chernobelsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Latvia U Med Fac, Riga and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Chernobelsky works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Wound Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.