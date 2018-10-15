Dr. Chernobelsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonid Chernobelsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonid Chernobelsky, MD
Dr. Leonid Chernobelsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Latvia U Med Fac, Riga and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Chernobelsky's Office Locations
New York Advanced Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery PC150 Brighton 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 616-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
he is most professional doctors I ever met,he helps me twice,in2 seriously problem ,he is the best my name Arkady
About Dr. Leonid Chernobelsky, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1104955491
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center|Nassau University Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Latvia U Med Fac, Riga
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chernobelsky accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chernobelsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chernobelsky has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Wound Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chernobelsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chernobelsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chernobelsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chernobelsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chernobelsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.