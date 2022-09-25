Overview of Dr. Leonid Isakov, MD

Dr. Leonid Isakov, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.



Dr. Isakov works at Asisa Urgent Care in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.