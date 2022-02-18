Overview

Dr. Leonid Izikson, MD is a Dermatologist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.



Dr. Izikson works at Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown, NY with other offices in Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.