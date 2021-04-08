Dr. Leonid Katolik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katolik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Katolik, MD
Dr. Leonid Katolik, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center950 Pulaski Dr Ste 100, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 100, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I have nothing but respect for Dr. Katolik. He has done two surgeries on my hand and explained everything before and after the surgeries. He is very professional, kind, and caring. I would highly recommend him for hand surgery.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- 1881631521
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Katolik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katolik accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katolik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katolik has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katolik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katolik speaks French.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Katolik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katolik.
