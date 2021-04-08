Overview of Dr. Leonid Katolik, MD

Dr. Leonid Katolik, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Katolik works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in King of Prussia, PA with other offices in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.