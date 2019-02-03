Overview of Dr. Leonid Kotkin, MD

Dr. Leonid Kotkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.