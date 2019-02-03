Dr. Kotkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonid Kotkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leonid Kotkin, MD
Dr. Leonid Kotkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotkin's Office Locations
- 1 280 Washington St Ste 207, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 783-8875
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
We had an emergency situation with my 97-year-old father, and Dr. Kotkin scheduled an appointment for him the same day. Doctor and his assistant were extremely patient with him, even though my father was doing everything very slowly: yet, Dr. Kotkin and staff were waiting and not rushing him even after the end of their work day. Dr. Kotkin helped him, calmed both of us, and was very caring and attentive. His assistant Marina gave me so much warmth and support (including talking me into eating
About Dr. Leonid Kotkin, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Mc
- St Elizabeths Hospital
- Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotkin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kotkin speaks Russian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.