Dr. Leonid Krimer, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (35)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leonid Krimer, MD

Dr. Leonid Krimer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ural State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Upmc Shadyside.

Dr. Krimer works at Leonid S Krimer MD in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krimer's Office Locations

    Leonid S Krimer MD
    230 N Craig St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (412) 427-2943

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Upmc Shadyside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    Community Care Network
    Community Health Choice
    First Health
    Gateway Health Plan
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Medicaid
    Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    Medicare
    UnitedHealthCare
    UPMC
    UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 02, 2021
    Dr. Krimmer is a great psychiatrist.
    Brian — Jun 02, 2021
    About Dr. Leonid Krimer, MD

    Specialties
    Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    National Institute Of Mental Health
    University of Pittsburgh
    Ural State Medical Academy
    Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonid Krimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krimer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krimer works at Leonid S Krimer MD in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Krimer’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Krimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krimer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

