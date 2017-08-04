Overview of Dr. Leonid Lerner, MD

Dr. Leonid Lerner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cole Eye Instititue



Dr. Lerner works at Charles H.Chen,M.D.,Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.