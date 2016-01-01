Dr. Macheret accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Leonid Macheret, MD
Dr. Leonid Macheret, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY.
Dr. Macheret works at
Dr. Macheret's Office Locations
-
1
Partners In Wellness Inc12087 Sheraton Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45246 Directions (513) 851-8790
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Leonid Macheret, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1780863100
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center|University Hospital|Wright State University School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macheret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macheret works at
Dr. Macheret has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macheret.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macheret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macheret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.