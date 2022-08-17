Overview of Dr. Leonid Magidenko, MD

Dr. Leonid Magidenko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They graduated from SULTAN AGUNG MOSLEM UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Magidenko works at Health Smart Medical Center in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.