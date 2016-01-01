Dr. Leonid Schreer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Schreer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Leonid Schreer, DPM
Dr. Leonid Schreer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Schreer works at
Dr. Schreer's Office Locations
-
1
lana raginsky620 Cranbury Rd Ste 106, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (973) 580-0544Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schreer?
About Dr. Leonid Schreer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Russian
- 1275856924
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schreer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schreer accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schreer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schreer works at
Dr. Schreer speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.