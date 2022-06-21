Dr. Leonid Selya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Selya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leonid Selya, MD
Dr. Leonid Selya, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Medical and Dental Institute and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.
Dr. Selya works at
Dr. Selya's Office Locations
-
1
Capital Orthopaedic Specialists8116 Good Luck Rd Ste 200, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 599-9500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Capital Orthopaedic Specialists5801 Allentown Rd Ste 200, Camp Springs, MD 20746 Directions (301) 599-9500
-
3
Southern Maryland Hospital - Professional Building7501 Surratts Rd Ste 110, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (301) 552-0900
-
4
Pain Management Associates4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste B116, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 464-5575
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selya?
He’s one of the most knowledgeable and most compassionate doctors I have ever encountered. He explains everything and makes sure you understand his “why” for the recommended treatment.
About Dr. Leonid Selya, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1386639755
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hosp
- Catholic Medical Center
- Catholic Med Ctr
- Moscow Medical and Dental Institute
- Moscow Med Inst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selya accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selya works at
Dr. Selya has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Selya speaks Russian.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Selya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.