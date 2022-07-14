Dr. Leonid Shamban, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Shamban, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonid Shamban, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Locations
GI Medicine Associates28963 Little Mack Ave Ste 101, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 447-0700
St John Hospital and Medical Center22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (586) 447-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shamban listens to you patiently and then explains everything so clearly. He is very compassionate.
About Dr. Leonid Shamban, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1225398431
Education & Certifications
- Genesys Regional Medical Center Health Park
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
