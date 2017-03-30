Dr. Leonid Shegelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shegelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Shegelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leonid Shegelman, MD
Dr. Leonid Shegelman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.
Dr. Shegelman works at
Dr. Shegelman's Office Locations
-
1
Izny Medical PC445 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 645-0300
-
2
Idcc Health Services2846 Stillwell Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (718) 259-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shegelman?
Smart Doctor...
About Dr. Leonid Shegelman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1639182066
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shegelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shegelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shegelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shegelman works at
Dr. Shegelman has seen patients for Psychiatric Medication Therapy, Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shegelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shegelman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shegelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shegelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shegelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.