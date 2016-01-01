Overview of Dr. Leonid Shkolnik, MD

Dr. Leonid Shkolnik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Shkolnik works at Pediatrics Center At Maimonides in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.