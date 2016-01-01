Dr. Shkolnik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonid Shkolnik, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonid Shkolnik, MD
Dr. Leonid Shkolnik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Shkolnik works at
Dr. Shkolnik's Office Locations
Maimonides Medical Center1250 57Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-5700
New York Headache Center30 E 76th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 794-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leonid Shkolnik, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1184624736
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny|University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shkolnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shkolnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shkolnik has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tension Headache.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shkolnik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shkolnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shkolnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.